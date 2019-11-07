Nevada Union Miners, Bear River Bruins head to football playoffs
The high school football playoffs kick off today and both the Nevada Union Miners and Bear River Bruins will be battling through their respective divisions in search of a Sac-Joaquin Section championship banner.
Led by longtime co-head coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, the Bruins are the No. 7 seed in the Section’s Division 6 bracket and will host No. 10 Highlands at J. David Ramsey Stadium at 7 p.m. today in their opener.
The Miners, led by second-year head coach Brad Sparks, are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. They are the No. 9 seed in Division 4 and will make the nearly 100-mile trip to Fairfield to face No. 8 seed Vanden at 7 p.m. today.
For a complete look at the two first round playoff bouts see page C6.
— The Union staff
