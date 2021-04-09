Nevada Union-Lincoln football game canceled

Nevada Union’s varsity football game against Lincoln, scheduled for tonight at Hooper Stadium, has been canceled.

The game was nixed because the team’s COVID test results have not returned from Valencia Covid Testing lab, according to Nevada Union Athletic Director Dan Crossen.

“We had been hopeful that we could pull this game off considering we had not played the previous two weeks,” Crossen said. “It is important to note that we are not canceling due to any COVID cases among the team.”

Without the test results to send to the opposing team, the Miners are not in compliance with the California Department of Health requirements.

The Miners were tested Tuesday afternoon, and the tests arrived at Valencia Covid Testing lab Thursday morning via FedEx. On average, tests take around 10 hours to go from reception to reporting, but the lab was delayed due to maintenance this week, according to Crossen.

Crossen said he is exploring other options for a game before the season’s mandatory conclusion on April 17.

