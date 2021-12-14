Nevada Union installs portable toilets in response to bathroom vandalism
Nevada Union High School officials installed half a dozen portable toilets on campus last week due to recent destruction and vandalism by students in the school’s bathrooms.
The vandalism stemmed from recent TikTok trends like “Devious Licks,” in which students are encouraged to vandalize and steal from school bathrooms.
The total cost of repairs districtwide is nearly $100,000, and further repairs are needed, according to officials.
“We need the time to get the bathrooms fixed, then they will go away,” Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden said of the portable toilets.
The new toilets were brought in to Nevada Union in order to compensate for a lack of bathrooms due to repairs. They will be bolted down around school grounds to prevent people from flipping them over.
“My hope is we will not keep the porta-potties, but it all depends on the behavior of the students when we open up the bathrooms again after they are repaired,” Rhoden said.
Austin Metzger is a Nevada Union High School student intern with The Union. He can be reached at austinwaynemetzgerbusiness@gmail.com
