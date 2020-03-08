Nevada Union High School students to host fundraiser for injured classmate

A group of Nevada Union High School seniors are organizing a March 20 benefit for their classmate, Ryan Bodine, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in late January while snowboarding. Bodine, 17, is currently working on regaining mobility in his legs and is expected to speak at the event. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward his recovery and rehabilitation costs. The event will include a live performance, silent auction, snacks, a raffle and more. The benefit will begin at 6 p.m. on March 20 at the Don Baggett Theatre, located on the NUHS campus, at 11761 Ridge Rd. in Grass Valley. Admission is $10. Those who would like to donate but are unable to attend the event can donate online at GoFundMe.com and search for “Ryan Bodine and Family Support.” For more information on the March 20 fundraiser, call 530-210-3799.