Nevada Union High School staff enjoy a barbecue during power shutoff

Many have been cooped up in their homes during the PG&E power shutoffs.

But some are trying to enjoy the outdoors. That includes the teachers, administrators and classified employees at Nevada Union High School.

Around noon Tuesday some 30 people ate barbecue, made crafts and played on the football field of the Ridge Road school.

The event was established by the “sunshine committee” to boost morale in the district, according to Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden.

These committees are part of every school in the district, according to McFadden.

“We’re trying to get as many kids out here as possible,” said Nevada Union Principal Kelly Rhoden.

The staff were invited to bring their children to eat, play and enjoy the sunshine.

