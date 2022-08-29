Nevada Union High School sheltered in place order lifted; no immediate threat to students, staff

UPDATE 2 p.m.:

From the Grass Valley Police Department’s Facebook page:

“This morning, beginning around 10:00am, three juveniles left the Nevada Union High School and began causing issues with neighboring businesses. According to one report, one of the juveniles may have brandished a weapon at a business employee. In an abundance of caution we advised the High School and Superintendent’s Office of the reports, and the decision was made for the students to shelter in place during their lunch break. The three involved juveniles were found, still off campus, at which time normal operations returned for the affected schools.”

UPDATE 1 p.m.:

The shelter in place order has been lifted for Nevada Union High School, according to an email from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

“As of 1:00 PM Nevada Union High School shelter in place has been lifted. Grass Valley PD made contact with juvenile suspects and there is no threat to students or staff. Nevada Union HS schedule has been modified, lunch will follow 6th period,” the email read.

INITIALLY POSTED:

Nevada Union High School is currently on a shelter in place order, according to an email from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools sent to The Union Monday afternoon.

“There is no immediate threat to students or staff of Nevada Union High School,” according to the email.

The email reads:

“Per Grass Valley Police Department: Nevada Union High School is currently sheltered in place. Nevada County Sheriff’s office is maintaining school security while GVPD responds to a complaint of three juveniles at large causing a disturbance in the Grass Valley business district. There is no immediate threat to students or staff of Nevada Union High School.”

The email comes from NCSOS Superintendent Scott W. Lay and Director of School Safety, Chris Espedal.