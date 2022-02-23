Nevada Union High School has staff shortage Wednesday

Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden said in an email to families Wednesday morning that, due to “a number of unforeseen circumstances this morning,” the school was experiencing a significant staff and substitute shortage.

While the school would remain open, she said, a number of classes would be impacted by the lack of staff.

As a result, some students would be meeting in the school’s theater during affected class periods, according to Rhoden.

Check back with The Union for more on this story.