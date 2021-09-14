Nevada Union High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE 4:18 p.m.
Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent Brett McFadden stated in a message that Nevada Union High School’s lockdown had been lifted.
ORIGINAL:
Nevada Union High School remained in lockdown as of around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent Brett McFadden.
McFadden said the lockdown was in response to a “student-related matter” which, to his knowledge, did not involve weapons of any kind.
McFadden said he could not disclose more details regarding the student. He also said the lockdown had been set in place out of “an abundance of caution.”
According to McFadden, administrators and student resource officers onsite at Nevada Union High School were handling the situation, and additional law enforcement response was not being requested at that time.
He said he anticipated the matter would be resolved shortly.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
