Nevada Union High School football head coach Dennis Houlihan resigns

Nevada Union High School Varsity Football Head Coach Dennis Houlihan has resigned his coaching position effective immediately, according to a Nevada Joint Union High School District press release.

According to the statement, Houlihan had coached the team for five years and “was instrumental in developing fine upstanding young men. His commitment to the youth of Nevada County cannot be overstated. We thank him for his service.”

The district will post the open position promptly.

Check back for more updates.