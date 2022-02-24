Nevada Union High School closed today
From a Nevada Union High School administration email:
February 24, 2022
Good Morning Miner Families,
This is Kelly Rhoden, Principal of Nevada Union High School. Nevada Union High School will be closed today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, due to the number of teacher absences needed to support students in the classroom. It is our top priority to get students back in the classroom to further their education as soon as possible. We will be working closely with the teachers union and the district administration to find a quick resolution to our current situation.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support as we work through these challenges.
Thank you ~
Kelly Rhoden, Principal
Nevada Union High School
