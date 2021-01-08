Nevada Union High School 8th grade registration begins Monday

FROM A RELEASE:

Nevada Union High School is beginning registration for 8th grade students planning on attending NU in the 2021-2022 school year.

On Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12, 2021, we will host a Zoom presentation with Principal Kelly Rhoden to share information about the upcoming enrollment process. Both presentations will begin at 6 p.m. Parents/guardians only need to attend one of the two evenings. Please visit our website at numiners.com to find the information on our school calendar.

On January 19 & 20, 2021 at 6 p.m., our counselors and registrars will be presenting information via Zoom on the Freshmen enrollment process. All parents / guardians are welcome to join the presentations. Both nights’ presentations will cover the same information. Families new to the District will find out how to login to the registration portal. Families who have or have had students in the District have previously been given their login information. Anyone needing help with this information should email our helpdesk@njuhsd.com.

All incoming 8th grade students will need to have their registration complete in order to meet with a counselor to select classes for the 2021-2022 school year. Counselors will be setting up meetings on an individual basis once your student has registered. The final component to registering your student is to complete the emergency card and provide your immunization record for the Nurse’s office. This will need to be completed prior to the end of the school year.

Due to COVID-19 large gathering restrictions, Future Miner Invitational will be presented in a different format.

We will share more information very soon for both FMI and NU Preview.

2021-2022 Freshmen Registration – Nevada Union High School

January 11 6PM Principal Kelly Rhoden

January 12 6PM Principal Kelly Rhoden

January 19 6PM Counselor / Registrar Overview on 9th Grade Registration 2021-2022

January 20 6PM Counselor / Registrar Overview on 9th Grade Registration 2021-2022

The following Join Zoom Meeting will be used for all four meetings: https://njuhsd.zoom.us/j/94155903521?pwd=a0Q1Uk9YSnRWN2dZQ1dPaWh0QXl6Zz09

Meeting ID: 941 5590 3521

Passcode: 978956

One tap mobile +16699009128,,94155903521#,,,,,,0#,,978956# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Source: Nevada Union