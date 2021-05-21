Nevada Union goes on lockdown; determined to be false alarm

UPDATE at 10:40 a.m.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said it has been verified that the lockdown was a false alarm.

“All students and staff (are) safe,” McFadden wrote in a message. “We are investigating as to what caused the false alarm.”

Around 10:35 a.m., he said he expected the lockdown would end in around 10 minutes.

INITIALLY POSTED

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said that, while Nevada Union High School went into lockdown Friday morning, “it appears to be a false alarm.”

“All looks OK,” said McFadden. He said it was unknown at the time what the false alarm was regarding.

He explained that some individuals are authorized to activate a “communication mode,“ which would send the campus into a lockdown, and that someone may have done so accidentally.

According to McFadden, after following safety protocol, including checking the campus perimeter, no student or adult behavior near the campus indicates a threat.

McFadden said around 10:15 a.m. that he anticipated the school would come out of lockdown within the hour.