Nevada Union goes on lockdown; determined to be false alarm
UPDATE at 10:40 a.m.
Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said it has been verified that the lockdown was a false alarm.
“All students and staff (are) safe,” McFadden wrote in a message. “We are investigating as to what caused the false alarm.”
Around 10:35 a.m., he said he expected the lockdown would end in around 10 minutes.
INITIALLY POSTED
Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said that, while Nevada Union High School went into lockdown Friday morning, “it appears to be a false alarm.”
“All looks OK,” said McFadden. He said it was unknown at the time what the false alarm was regarding.
He explained that some individuals are authorized to activate a “communication mode,“ which would send the campus into a lockdown, and that someone may have done so accidentally.
According to McFadden, after following safety protocol, including checking the campus perimeter, no student or adult behavior near the campus indicates a threat.
McFadden said around 10:15 a.m. that he anticipated the school would come out of lockdown within the hour.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada Union goes on lockdown; determined to be false alarm
UPDATE at 10:40 a.m.