Nevada Union FFA announces award winners

Over the course of the summer, the Nevada Union FFA Officer team went out to Weaver Lake, courtesy of Grass Valley Sportsman Club, for a retreat, according to a release.

While there, the group collaborated together and come up with the theme for the school year, Leave A Legacy.

Along with creating a theme, the group come up with two awards to give to two students who showed an excellent amount of skill and growth through the chapter.

The Legacy Award was given to Hector Romo.

The Legacy Award is given to the recipient who has been with the chapter for all four years of high school and has left a legacy that the chapter can never forget.

Whoever wins this award has shown an excellent amount of hard work and is always working toward their future and success. Romo has left his legacy in the ag department by always being the biggest help and up to anything, the release stated.

Recommended Stories For You

"He shows quality work in everything he presents and is always the student you go to for a helping hand," according to the release.

The Strive Award, given to new students who have shown a level of involvement that represents the chapter, went to Emma Entz.

"(Entz) has been very involved the past month and throughout fair week," according to the release. "She worked tremendously hard with her dairy goat, competing and getting first place in Dairy Goat Showmanship and going on to compete in Master Showmanship."

To stay connected with the Nevada Union FFA Chapter, follow on facebook and instagram @nevadaunionffa.

Source: Nevada Union FFA