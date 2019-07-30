Nevada Union construction project likely to conclude by fall

Students are not frequenting Nevada Union High School’s campus, but that doesn’t mean it’s empty.

Workers with Hansen Bros. Enterprises wear hard hats while driving bulldozers and pavers, navigating the property as they try to finish a construction project. That project likely will reach completion by late September or early October, according to Trisha Delaney, bond facilities coordinator with the Nevada Joint Union High School District. The bond facilities coordinator said the Hansen Bros. contract concludes before Thanksgiving break.

Phase 2 of the $5,154,401 construction project that began in June includes paving Ali Avenue, adding fiber cables, altering underground utilities, building an American Disabilities Act compliant ramp and adding more parking lot lighting, said Delaney. Phase 1 occurred last summer.

“This campus needed improvements on its major access points,” said district Superintendent Brett McFadden, especially for handicapped individuals.

The project is funded by the Measure B bond that was approved in 2016.

The new construction will allow people to move quicker, safer and faster in and out of the campus, according to the administrators.

Although work will crossover into the school year, Delaney said construction workers will establish safe paths of travel for students, parents, faculty and administrators.

While the project is cheaper for having contracted locally, renovations likely will be more expensive than the district’s 2014 projected numbers due to the rising demand construction. As such, administrators may need to apply for state modernization grants and hope to get matching funds, Delaney said.

“Everything is basically coming up twice as expensive as they thought it would,” she added.

SIDE PROJECTS

In addition to the main refurbishing, Delaney mentioned other construction projects at the school, including modernizing the pool house and replacing the pool heater, and converting a former drafting classroom into a culinary arts facility.

Delaney said she hopes to put out a bid to complete the latter project by January.

If nothing else, the administrator is pleased with the public’s support of the ongoing construction.

“If we didn’t have the bond – forget it, we’d be nowhere,” she said.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.