Nevada Union confirms first student case of COVID-19 since return to campus

Nevada Union High School has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student since the campus began a hybrid instructional model Oct. 12., Superintendent Brett McFadden said Friday.

McFadden said he and other district administrators found out about the confirmed case Friday afternoon, after the positive student left campus earlier in the week, reporting they would be getting tested due to a close family member of theirs testing positive.

He declined to comment regarding the student’s grade or cohort, citing privacy policy.

McFadden stated, however, that district administrators would be working through the night Friday to determine how many people were direct contacts — whether students or staff who had close contact with the positive student on campus, or interacted with them socially — and will request that those individuals get tested, and isolate rather than come to campus Monday.

“We do not, at this time, anticipate closing the school,” said McFadden. He said that, per protocol developed by Nevada County Public Health, the district had already notified staff of the positive case, and would be notifying students and families shortly.

“By and large, schools around the country are doing the right thing,” McFadden said, adding that based on information provided to him, this case is suspected to be related to a series of Halloween events not involving COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing and usage of masks. It was not, to his knowledge, linked to on-campus activities.

The district, for its part, has “taken all the precautions you can take” during on-campus instruction and is “confident (they) don’t have a case where a lot of other students and staff are endangered” as of Friday afternoon, according to McFadden.

However, he described the schools as a microcosm of the broader community, which includes “detractors” regarding masks or the seriousness of the virus generally, and said he is concerned about the effects this may have on the district.

“We have a lot of our teachers and a lot of our staff that are very scared, very worried,” he said. “I cannot overemphasize how important it is that we in our community do everything we can to follow these protocols.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.