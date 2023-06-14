Nevada Union Cheer hosts car show fundraiser

Classic cars line up during the annual Nevada Union Cheer Car Show last year at Nevada Union’s lower parking lot. The show returns this Saturday to the school.

 Elias Funez FILE PHOTO

Calling all cars.

The Nevada Union High School Cheerleaders are hosting their annual Car Show Fundraiser this Saturday at Nevada Union High School from 9 am to 2 pm in the lower Student parking lot.