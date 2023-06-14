Calling all cars.
The Nevada Union High School Cheerleaders are hosting their annual Car Show Fundraiser this Saturday at Nevada Union High School from 9 am to 2 pm in the lower Student parking lot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Calling all cars.
The Nevada Union High School Cheerleaders are hosting their annual Car Show Fundraiser this Saturday at Nevada Union High School from 9 am to 2 pm in the lower Student parking lot.
There is a $30 fee to enter a car and it is free for the community to come by to see all the cars. There will be BBQ, food/lunch and drinks for purchase as well as a silent auction.
This is NU Cheer’s 4th annual show they have hosted, with 2 years off due to COVID.
So far 50+ cars have pre-registered with others that are planning to attend and register Saturday morning. This is a public event and the entire community is invited to come by to take a look at all the cars and talk with the owners.
If you have any questions please contact Sharon Hill at srhill4@icloud.com.
Live scanner feed here: