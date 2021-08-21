Nevada Union campus deemed school site community outbreak

Statement from Nevada Joint Union High School District:

I am writing to inform you of the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in our district schools. As many of you know, we have experienced a significant uptick of on-campus cases this week, specifically, at Nevada Union High School. This surge has been consistent with what has been experienced across the county and much of the state.

The district has been working with the Nevada County Public Health Department over the course of the week, and has recently been working directly with the CA Department of Public Health (CDPH). At this point, spread on the Nevada Union campus has been deemed a school site community outbreak. To aid the district in maintaining school operations, assistance from the CDPH Outbreak Response Team has been called upon.

In an effort to keep our school doors open, to avoid mass quarantines, and to mitigate the potential spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, rapid testing is being made available to all district students and staff. Specific to Nevada Union, testing or proof of COVID-19 vaccination is being required prior to starting school on Monday morning.

Families are being asked to come to the NU campus tomorrow, Saturday, August 21st, or Monday morning, August 23rd to do one of the following:





1. Provide documentation of student full vaccination status (vaccinated students do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic). Please provide a vaccination card on site; or

2. Perform a rapid antigen COVID test (BinaxNOW). This is a 15 minute self-administered nasal swab test (unvaccinated students with negative antigen tests do not need to quarantine at this time).

3. Optional: The Outbreak Response Team will also provide vaccination shots to interested families.

The Outbreak Response Team will be on the Nevada Union High School campus this Saturday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. They will return Monday morning for those students still in need of completing one of the steps above. The same Response Team Resources will be provided on the Nevada Union Campus on Monday morning beginning at 7:30 am. Saturday’s Resources are available to all district students and staff.

It is recommended that families pre-register for testing in advance to expedite the process of testing on site. Links to pre-registration can be found below.

Those interested in vaccination shots should complete this form to reserve a vaccination dose. Minors must be accompanied by an adult to receive the vaccination.

Bear River High School Registration Link Staff: https://my.primary.health/l/bear_river_staff

Bear River High School Registration Link Students: https://my.primary.health/l/bear_river_student

Nevada Union High School Registration Link Staff: https://my.primary.health/l/nevada_union_staff

Nevada Union High School Registration Link Student:

https://my.primary.health/l/nevada_union_student

Silver Springs High School Registration Link Staff: https://my.primary.health/l/silver_springs_staff

Silver Springs High School Registration Link Student:

https://my.primary.health/l/silver_springs_students

North Point Academy Staff: https://my.primary.health/l/north_point_academy

North Point Academy Students: https://my.primary.health/l/north_point_students

Ghidotti Early College HS Staff: https://my.primary.health/l/ghidotti_early_college_staff

Ghidotti Early College HS Students: https://my.primary.health/l/ghidotti_early_college_student

District Office Staff:

https://my.primary.health/l/district_office_staff

District Office Community: https://my.primary.health/l/district_office_mm_community

Lastly, we want to acknowledge the impact this has on our students and families, especially the potential impact on Monday morning. We are threading a needle between the health and safety of our schools and community, and our commitment to providing a free and appropriate public education. The district and our staff are committed to ensuring that we are doing everything within our power to keep our schools open, while maintaining student and staff safety. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and support.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

dfrisella@njuhsd.com