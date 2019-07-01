Nevada Union athletic director likely to resign from position

Earlier this year, Trisha Dellis resigned as superintendent of the Nevada City School District. She will be working with the Carmel Unified School District in Monterey County, effective July 1.

Although he hasn’t turned in his official letter of resignation, Jeff Dellis, Trisha Dellis’ husband, will likely leave his post as athletic director of Nevada Union High School.

“I am so happy for them and this new chapter in their lives,” said the Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Brett McFadden, “but it will be a big loss to the community to not have the Dellis’ as part of our community’s education leadership. They have been instrumental in Nevada County’s education system for over 20 years.”

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.