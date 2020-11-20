Nevada Joint Union to move to distance learning, beginning with Nevada Union

Nevada Union High School will be moving to distance learning Monday due to the number of COVID-19 cases and related quarantine and isolation instances, with all Nevada Joint Union High School District schools to follow beginning Nov. 30, Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella said in a Friday message.

“As a school community, the growing number of cases involving students and staff has considerably strained our school operations due to required quarantining and isolation,” wrote Frisella.

The district, he wrote, had nine confirmed student cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, after one positive student from North Point Academy and another from Nevada Union High School had been confirmed within the previous 24 hours.

He said that Nevada County Public Health had recommended this week that schools consider re-instituting distance learning for the month of December. “It is the belief of the public health department that pausing in-person classes for two or more incubation periods will help reduce exposure and circulation of the virus, countywide,” Frisella added.

He said the district would be providing further instructions regarding special programs, athletics, and other on-site services and activities in the near future.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.