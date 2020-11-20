Nevada Joint Union to move to distance learning, beginning with Nevada Union
Staff Writer
Nevada Union High School will be moving to distance learning Monday due to the number of COVID-19 cases and related quarantine and isolation instances, with all Nevada Joint Union High School District schools to follow beginning Nov. 30, Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella said in a Friday message.
“As a school community, the growing number of cases involving students and staff has considerably strained our school operations due to required quarantining and isolation,” wrote Frisella.
The district, he wrote, had nine confirmed student cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, after one positive student from North Point Academy and another from Nevada Union High School had been confirmed within the previous 24 hours.
He said that Nevada County Public Health had recommended this week that schools consider re-instituting distance learning for the month of December. “It is the belief of the public health department that pausing in-person classes for two or more incubation periods will help reduce exposure and circulation of the virus, countywide,” Frisella added.
He said the district would be providing further instructions regarding special programs, athletics, and other on-site services and activities in the near future.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User