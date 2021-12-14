Nevada Joint Union, Grass Valley schools closed today
Thousands without power; chains required on Highways 49, 174
All Nevada Joint Union High School District schools are closed today, due to the weather, officials say.
“We will continue to monitor this week’s weather conditions and will be in contact should school operations be further impacted,” said Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella in an email.
Also, all Grass Valley School District programs will be closed today due to the snow, according to officials.
“Due to unsafe driving conditions — all Grass Valley School District programs will be closed today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021,” Kathryn Boswell, Administrative Assistant for the Grass Valley School District, wrote in a email.
CHAIN CONTROLS
Caltrans has instituted chain controls on several roads:
Highway 174: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Colfax to the Highway 49 junction.
Highway 49: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from four miles south of Grass Valley to Grass Valley.
Highway 20: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from six miles west of Grass Valley to Nevada Street in Nevada City.
Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Interstate 80 junction. Local residents with proper ID will be allowed access.
OUTAGES
According to PG&E, western Nevada County is experiencing a handful of large outages.
There are 612 customers affected northwest of Grass Valley. Over 3,000 customers northeat of the city, along Red Dog Road and into Cascade Shores, have no power.
Over 1,000 customers have no power southeast of Grass Valley, along Highway 174. Almost 900 customers are without electricity south of the city, along Highway 49.
No time of restoration was posted as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada Joint Union, Grass Valley schools closed today
All Nevada Joint Union High School District schools are closed today, due to the weather, officials say.