Nevada Joint Union, Grass Valley schools closed today

All Nevada Joint Union High School District schools are closed today, due to the weather, officials say.

“We will continue to monitor this week’s weather conditions and will be in contact should school operations be further impacted,” said Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella in an email.

Also, all Grass Valley School District programs will be closed today due to the snow, according to officials.

“Due to unsafe driving conditions — all Grass Valley School District programs will be closed today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021,” Kathryn Boswell, Administrative Assistant for the Grass Valley School District, wrote in a email.

CHAIN CONTROLS

Caltrans has instituted chain controls on several roads:





Highway 174: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Colfax to the Highway 49 junction.

Highway 49: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from four miles south of Grass Valley to Grass Valley.

Highway 20: Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from six miles west of Grass Valley to Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Chains required on all vehicles, except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Interstate 80 junction. Local residents with proper ID will be allowed access.

OUTAGES

According to PG&E, western Nevada County is experiencing a handful of large outages.

There are 612 customers affected northwest of Grass Valley. Over 3,000 customers northeat of the city, along Red Dog Road and into Cascade Shores, have no power.

Over 1,000 customers have no power southeast of Grass Valley, along Highway 174. Almost 900 customers are without electricity south of the city, along Highway 49.

No time of restoration was posted as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.