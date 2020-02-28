Nevada Joint Union school district: We are monitoring coronavirus situation closely

UPDATE at 1:38 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

Nevada County officials have launched an updated website in the wake of the COVID-19 virus: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2924/Coronavirus.

Announcing the website Friday afternoon, county officials also said people can call 211 with questions. Additionally, they can subscribe to media releases about the virus at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/stayinformed.

“We also encourage residents to consider how they can prepare themselves if there is a future transmission in Nevada County, but there is still no known cases of coronavirus in Nevada County at this time,” a press release states.

Initially posted

The Nevada Joint Union High School District released a statement about the coronavirus Friday after cases were reported in Sacramento and Solano counties.

“District leadership and staff are working closely with the Nevada County Health Department, the county office of education, and other local education agencies in the county,” Superintendent Brett McFadden said in the statement.

According to the release, health officials believe the risk to the general community is low. The release recommends “best practices” to avoid spreading the virus. Those included frequent hand washing and not going to school if sick.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and taking every precaution to keep our district’s students, families and staff safe,” the release states. “We will keep you apprised as further information becomes available.”

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District