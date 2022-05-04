Nevada Joint Union looking for new trustee

The Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Directors is expected to fill an empty trustee spot on the board at its June 8 meeting, a news release states.

Trustee Jamie Reeves is resigning, effective May 31. Reeves and family are moving to the Oregon coast, said Superintendent Brett McFadden in an email.

That’s led the board to issue a call for applicants to fill the spot.

Anyone who is at least 18, a citizen of California, resident of Trustee Area 2 and Nevada County, and a registered county voter is eligible.

“Trustee Area 2 includes most of downtown Grass Valley and the neighborhoods surrounding Lyman Gilmore Middle School, and Scotten Elementary School,” the release states. “Applicants are strongly recommended to verify that they legally reside in Trustee Area 2 prior to submitting applications.”

Applicants may do this by contacting either of the following: Nevada County elections office, 530-265-1298, or elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us ; or Jamie Danieli, school district executive administrative assistant, 530-273-3351 extension 3211, or jdanieli@njuhsd.com .

Those interested in applying must complete and submit an application and questionnaire to the district office by 4:30 p.m. May 27. They should be sent to Danieli at jdanieli@njuhsd.com , and state “Provisional Appointment” in the email’s title.

Applicants may also deliver physical copies to the office at 11645 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, by the deadline.

Applications are available online at njuhsd.com or at the district office.

For additional information, contact McFadden at 530-273-3351 or bmcfadden@njuhsd.com .

