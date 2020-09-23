Nevada Joint Union High School District to transition to hybrid model Oct. 12

Nevada Joint Union High School District schools will be transitioning to a hybrid instructional model beginning Oct. 12, according to district Superintendent Brett McFadden.

At a special board meeting today, the district Board of Trustees will hold a discussion regarding the return to in-person instruction. The open session portion of the meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m.

The discussion will include an update from district staff on their ongoing planning and preparation for a return to in-person instruction, a recently formed health and safety committee, and the state’s current guidelines for counties.

“(Tuesday) the county went into the orange status — moderate — so there are a number of indicators that we can allow a version of in-person instruction,” said McFadden, referring to California’s four-tier COVID-19 risk evaluation system, introduced last month.

He emphasized that today’s meeting will not involve the board voting on anything regarding the plan to transition to a hybrid instructional model. In July, the board gave McFadden the authority to decide whether this transition would occur in October.

“That policy remains in place and the board, as of right now, doesn’t have the intention of changing it,” said McFadden.

He said the hybrid model would involve an A/B cohort system, as had been laid out by district administrators in July, and that any updates to the system will be presented at the special board meeting today.

“There’s been an enormous amount of public pressure,” said McFadden, noting that he had received communication from between 100 and 150 students and families in the district who expressed support for returning to in-person instruction.

Some students and their families, on the other hand, have communicated that they would not feel comfortable returning to campus. McFadden said the option of remaining in a fully distanced instructional model would remain available to them.

District Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella sent an email to district families Wednesday informing them of the plan for an Oct. 12 return to in-person instruction, along with a survey in which families are asked to indicate interest in remaining in full distance education, any issues regarding their assigned cohort, and whether their student plans to ride the bus or use school lunch services.

Per the email, a parent town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8, in which district administrators will present additional information and answer parent questions and concerns.

Teachers and other staff in the district were informed this week that the transition to a hybrid model would be taking place.

“(For) employees that are worried about coming back, we have a process by which we’ll work with each individual employee to determine if accommodations can be made for them,” he said, adding that exceptions could be made in particular for staff who, for medical reasons, are either at elevated COVID-19 risk themselves or care for someone who is.

He said that, out of around 165 full-time teaching staff in the district, an estimated 20 have indicated a potential issue with returning to in-person instruction.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.