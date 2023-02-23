Nevada Joint Union High School District sign

The Nevada Joint Union High School District announced a minimum day schedule Thursday due to the "substantial snowfall" predicted, Superintendent Dan Frisella wrote in an announcement.

 File photo

"Our goal is to err on the side of safety and get drivers off the roads prior to substantial snow accumulation this afternoon," Frisella wrote.