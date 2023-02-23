The Nevada Joint Union High School District announced a minimum day schedule Thursday due to the "substantial snowfall" predicted, Superintendent Dan Frisella wrote in an announcement.
"Our goal is to err on the side of safety and get drivers off the roads prior to substantial snow accumulation this afternoon," Frisella wrote.
The school day will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., according to the announcement.
The announcement reads as follows:
"Good Morning NJUHSD Families,
District administration and county officials spent substantial time this morning analyzing weather forecasts and considering decisions around operations for today.
Safety remains our top priority. With roads mostly clear this morning, but substantial snowfall forecasted for mid-afternoon today, we have decided to call a minimum day for all county schools.
Our goal is to err on the side of safety and get drivers off the roads prior to substantial snow accumulation this afternoon. We will continue to track weather conditions and will keep you informed regarding school operations for the remainder of the week.