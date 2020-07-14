Nevada Irrigation District water rate meeting set for Thursday

Water rate meeting

set for Thursday

NID’s Water Rates Committee is planning two online meetings this month about the best way to introduce a new rate structure, a news release states.

The first meeting is set for 1 p.m. Thursday. A link is available at http://www.nidwater.com/2020/07/july-16-2020-water-rates-committee for Thursday’s meeting.

The second meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 28. Both meetings can be attended through Zoom.

The Nevada Irrigation District’s Water Rates Committee met June 30 and reviewed a preliminary study about the historic cost of providing raw and treated water to people. Future revenue and expenses will be estimated and added to a rate report study.

The water district likely will meet in late August or early September for a water rates workshop, followed by adoption of a rate plan this autumn.

— The Union staff