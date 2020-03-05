Nevada Irrigation District to provide toilet rebates

Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has launched a new toilet rebate program for its treated water residential customers. The program will offer up to $100 when eligible customers replace their older inefficient toilets with high-efficient WaterSense-labeled toilets.

Toilets are a primary source of indoor water use, accounting for nearly 30 percent of an average home’s indoor water consumption. Older, inefficient toilets can use as much as six gallons per flush.

According to WaterSense, by replacing an older non-efficient toilet with a WaterSense-labeled toilet, rated at 1.28 gallons per flush or less, you can save water by 20 to 60 percent. That’s nearly 13,000 gallons of water savings every year.

NID’s new program is aimed at helping treated water residential customer reduce water consumption and save money. Rebate funding is limited, and will be issued on a first-come, first- served basis until depleted. To check eligibility, contact NID’s water efficiency technician at 530-273-6185, ext. 244 or email strongk@nidwater.com.

Visit https://nidwater.com/conservation/incentives-rebates for more information.