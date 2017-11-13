Nevada Irrigation District to discuss Scotts Flat fence

The Nevada Irrigation District has scheduled a special board meeting to discuss concerns and alternatives regarding the Scotts Flat spillway gate at 9 a.m. on Friday.

NID staff members met last week and have identified an immediate, alternative plan to keep the gate open until a permanent solution is reached with community involvement.

The board will discuss and consider an action on a Scotts Flat gate plan at the special meeting Friday.

Staff will update the Water & Hydroelectric Operations Committee Tuesday at the committee's 9 a.m. meeting on an alternative plan to the Scotts Flat Spillway gate closure, taking into consideration NID's regulatory and health and safety concerns.

Continuing forward, NID will work with community members on a long-term, permanent solution.

Friday's board meeting and Tuesday's committee meeting are scheduled to take place at the district's headquarters, 1036 W Main St., Grass Valley.

Source: The Nevada Irrigation District