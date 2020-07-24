Nevada Irrigation District: Peninsula Campground closed for season

The Nevada Irrigation District has announced that Peninsula Campground, located on Rollins Reservoir, will be closing for camping effective Friday, July 24, due to COVID-19.

Day use and boating will remain open through the end of the season at the Peninsula facility.

As a precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, new guidelines have been implemented for day use:

Anyone coming on to our facilities will have to fill out a Release of Liability form

If you are sick please stay home, you will receive a full refund

Boating and day use are with household members only

Visitors should keep their face masks nearby, especially in the day use areas

Maintain six feet of distance from non-household members

Bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day

Bring hand sanitizer.

Peninsula Campground is on the north shore of Rollins Lake, 15 miles from Colfax, at 21597 You Bet Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Source: NID