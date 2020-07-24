Nevada Irrigation District: Peninsula Campground closed for season
The Nevada Irrigation District has announced that Peninsula Campground, located on Rollins Reservoir, will be closing for camping effective Friday, July 24, due to COVID-19.
Day use and boating will remain open through the end of the season at the Peninsula facility.
As a precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, new guidelines have been implemented for day use:
- Anyone coming on to our facilities will have to fill out a Release of Liability form
- If you are sick please stay home, you will receive a full refund
- Boating and day use are with household members only
- Visitors should keep their face masks nearby, especially in the day use areas
- Maintain six feet of distance from non-household members
- Bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day
- Bring hand sanitizer.
Peninsula Campground is on the north shore of Rollins Lake, 15 miles from Colfax, at 21597 You Bet Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945
Learn more about NID recreation here.
Peninsula Campground and facility information is here.
Source: NID
