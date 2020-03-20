Nevada Irrigation District offices close over coronavirus concerns

The Nevada Irrigation District has closed its offices, along with its recreational facilities and campgrounds, in response to the coronavirus, a Friday press release states.

Additionally, the district’s Board of Directors has canceled all meetings until further notice, as well as its April 11 Easter egg hunt at Orchard Springs Campground.

The closure includes all boat launches and campgrounds at Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs.

The district can still be reached at 530-273-6185 and customerservice@nidwater.com.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time and we will keep you updated on any further changes,” the release states.

People can learn more about NID’s efforts regarding COVID-19 at http://www.nidwater.com.