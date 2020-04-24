Nevada Irrigation District launches new online billing, payment option

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Responding to customer demand for an electronic payment option, NID has launched a new online billing and payment platform. The new system makes billing information available to NID customers on most electronic devices 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

“We are pleased to provide customers with online options. There are several ways customers can engage with the new system. They can sign up for paperless invoices using the free e-billing portion of the portal, additionally, they can choose to pay their bill, for a fee, using the online payment module or by calling the interactive voice response system,” stated Chip Close, operations manager for NID.

The platform was developed and is managed by Paymentus, a third party vendor that provides convenient, highly secure billing and payment platforms.

Paymentus is a good fit for NID because it offers our customers a high degree of security, customer convenience, and it did not require any District funds to develop or maintain the platform. The $3.75 convenience fee assessed by Paymentus applies to payments up to $1,000. Payments over $1,000 will be subject to an additional fee. The charge covers costs to Paymentus such as bank fees and the cost to develop and maintain the system. NID does not receive any portion of the per payment convenience fee.

The Paymentus electronic billing and payment system is simply one more option NID provides to its customers. All other forms of payment continue to be available to our customers including cash or check in-person or by mail, bank bill pay and electronic funds transfer from a checking or savings account.

Customers interested in signing up for paperless billing can visit http://www.nidwater.com. Need assistance? NID’s customer service team is available to answer questions Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at (530) 273-6185 or email us at customerservice@nidwater.com.

Source: NID