Nevada Irrigation District highlights wildfire risk reduction efforts

The Nevada Irrigation District is working hard to protect the community against wildfire risks through diverse projects and programs.

That was the message Wednesday morning during a presentation to the board of directors, as managers of different departments highlighted programs like vegetation management and selective logging, powerhouse backup power supply and campground fire awareness and education.

Recreation Manager Monica Reyes spoke to the directors about the importance of promoting fire safe behavior in the district’s 15 campgrounds.

Each year, Reyes said, about 200,000 people visit the campgrounds at Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs, as well as higher in the Sierra at Jackson Meadows, Bowman, Canyon Creek, Sawmill and Faucherie reservoirs. Rollins Reservoir features four campgrounds with a combined 250 campsites, while Scotts Flat Reservoir has a combined 169 campsites. Seasonal recreation in the high Sierra reservoirs generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, depending on weather.

Before the summer season began, crews cleared 4-5 feet around all campfire rings and removed brush and overgrowth around campsites to reduce the amount of fire fuel, she said.

According to Reyes, the district has taken additional steps to help educate both first-time and seasoned visitors about fire safety and campfire regulations. Signs are posted at all campgrounds in both lower and upper divisions. The regulations are printed on the back of NID campground maps, which are given to all campers as they enter the facilities. Also, the information is sent out with all reservation confirmations.

“Campers have been receptive to the campfire information,” said Reyes. “In general, people have a heightened awareness of fire danger, and this camping season we’ve seen a good level of cooperation and respect for the rules.”

The rules include only allowing campfires in established barbecue pits and campground fire rings, and no open ground fires permitted on the shorelines. After campers leave, water district personnel inspect entire campsites, and not just fire rings, to ensure there are no lingering embers.

Further fire restrictions can be imposed due to weather conditions, Reyes added.

Ongoing thinning of the forest in and around campgrounds to reduce fire fuels also is taking place, district staff said. Thanks to a state grant for fire fuels and understory thinning, 81 acres were cleared at Peninsula Campground. According to the presentation Wednesday, wildfire risk at the campground has been shifted from a crown or full-consumption fire to ground fire when a Forest Vegetation Simulator model was run for average late summer conditions.

