Nevada Irrigation District general manager to resign in July
NID general manager to resign in July
Nevada Irrigation District General Manager Remleh Scherzinger announced Thursday he will resign from his position, effective July 11, an emailed letter states.
Scherzinger did not give a reason for his departure, nor did he indicate plans about what he’ll do next. He said he’s been grateful to work for the water district.
“It has been a tremendous honor to have had the opportunity to lead our organization for the last seven and a half years,” he wrote. “I want everyone to know how much you all mean to me and what an honor it has been to work with everyone here at the district.
Support Local Journalism
“NID has a special place in my heart, and as I move on, I do so stronger because of our collective experiences,” he added.
Scherzinger has led the water district through a major drought in California, as well as the ongoing effort to construct the Centennial Dam.
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User