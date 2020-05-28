Nevada Irrigation District general manager to resign in July

NID general manager to resign in July

Nevada Irrigation District General Manager Remleh Scherzinger announced Thursday he will resign from his position, effective July 11, an emailed letter states.

Scherzinger did not give a reason for his departure, nor did he indicate plans about what he’ll do next. He said he’s been grateful to work for the water district.

“It has been a tremendous honor to have had the opportunity to lead our organization for the last seven and a half years,” he wrote. “I want everyone to know how much you all mean to me and what an honor it has been to work with everyone here at the district.

“NID has a special place in my heart, and as I move on, I do so stronger because of our collective experiences,” he added.

Scherzinger has led the water district through a major drought in California, as well as the ongoing effort to construct the Centennial Dam.

— The Union staff