Nevada Irrigation District continues to promote community trails and recreation

The Nevada Irrigation District announced progress on local trails that wind through its property around Scotts Flat Reservoir, work being done in partnership with local organizations.

The Lower Scotts Flat Trail Connector trail is on schedule to be constructed in fall. NID and the Bear Yuba Land Trust representatives recently surveyed and marked the trail, which will provide access on NID-owned land below Scotts Flat Reservoir to Deer Creek, and then eventually serve as a connector to the southern Cascade Shores area with the northern campgrounds.

“NID is proud to partner with local organizations to provide a quality recreation experience with increased attention to both existing and future trails,” said Greg Jones, NID’s interim general manager. “We are especially excited to be part of a partnership with the Bear Yuba Land Trust to complete the trail below Scotts Flat Dam.”

“BYLT is committed to providing trail connectivity and expanding nature access opportunities. We’re excited to work with NID and other partners on the Lower Scott’s Flat Trail project,” said Erin Tarr, Co-Executive Director of the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

In addition to the future trail, NID has been busy working to improve forest health and reduce the risk of wildfire around the Scotts Flat Reservoir. This caused temporary closures on NID property as crews did the vital work, but resulted in better protection against wildfire and improved trails.

For example, the popular Scotts Flat Lake Trail, a multi-use trail for bicyclists and hikers, was closed for 10 days in February on NID property. Heavy machinery was operating adjacent to the trail to remove hazardous trees and dense vegetation, as part of a partnership project with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

Fire fuel reduction was also completed in June by NID along the trail linking the district’s two Scotts Flat campgrounds. The 1-mile trail is a nice, easy stroll for campers and day users along the banks of the reservoir.

Learn more about NID recreation at https://nidwater.com/recreation/.