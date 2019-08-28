Nevada Irrigation District begins redistricting process

The Nevada Irrigation District announced Wednesday it has begun a redistricting process in order to ensure its five divisions remain balanced and retain equal representation.

Part of what is driving the process is the annexation in the last year of 43 parcels comprising 878 acres, according to a staff report. District spokeswoman Susan Lauer said some of those parcels are still in the process of annexation, and added they are not concentrated in one area but spread throughout the district.

The irrigation district has scheduled several public meetings to receive community input before drafting a final map and adoption by the Board of Directors.

The next public meeting will be at the Sept. 11 board meeting, and the initial draft maps will be published Sept. 18. A draft map review and public meeting has been set for the Sept. 25 board meeting. Amendments to the draft maps will then be published on Oct. 2.

A fourth meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 9, the final map will be published Oct. 16 and the board will adopt the changes on Oct. 23.

Process

The district has hired a consultant — Redistricting Partners — which made a presentation at Wednesday’s board meeting explaining redistricting and the need to avoid gerrymandering. In order to make adjustments to its five divisions that are fair and equitable, directors will look at the following criteria:

— Divisions of relatively equal population not to exceed 10% from the largest to smallest.

— Contiguous territory: divisions should not hop or jump.

— Maintaining “communities of interest,” bringing like people together for representation.

— Following city/county/local government lines.

The water district was formed in Nevada County in 1921 and included 202,000 acres. Five years later residents of Placer County chose to join the district and another 66,500 acres were added. Today, the district includes more than 287,000 acres.

Currently, Division 1 encompasses the area north of Nevada City and is represented by Ricki Heck; Division 2 includes the Highway 174 corridor and stretches west to include a chunk of the McCourtney Road area and is represented by Chris Bierwagen; Division 3 includes Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines north of the Bear River and is represented by Scott Miller; Division 4 is in Placer County south of the Bear River stretching to Lincoln and is represented by Laura Peters; and Division 5, which includes Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood, is represented by Nick Wilcox.

