Nevada Irrigation District announces new program to help low-income customers pay for water service

In the wake of a controversial water rate increase that went into effect July 1, the Nevada Irrigation District has established a program to help low-income residents pay their monthly bills.

The water district’s board of directors on Wednesday unanimously approved a Low Income Rate Assistance Program. Under the new program, low-income residents’ water bills will be reduced by one-third, from a fixed monthly fee of $26.25 to a revised $17.78. The program will help low-income residential customers living in single-family homes in Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties. The discount only affects the base rate.

When the district’s board first began discussing a water rate increase last spring, customers expressed concerns about the need for low-income assistance. The five-member board had directed staff to develop a water-rate subsidy program for low-income residents when the rate increase was approved.

In April, the district board approved an amended version of its original water rate increase proposal. The district received 4,694 protest letters against the proposed rate increases, well short of the number needed to prevent the increases from happening.

But the board took into account the significant protest letters, voting to increase rates at 5.72% for just three years rather than for five years. For the next three years, treated water customers will likely see an average increase of $13.07 per month, district staff said at the time.

These rate increases are a maximum number — they could be lowered by the board based on how much money is saved in the budget each year.

“NID cares about the community and is sensitive to the financial impact that the recently approved rate increases may have on our low-income customers,” Chip Close, water operations manager for NID, said in a release.

The discount fixed fee for low-income residents is based on the federal poverty level for the region. The federal poverty level for a three-person household — slightly more than the number of NID customers per connection — is $21,330 per year.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Department of Public Health say affordable water rates should be 1% to 3% of annual income. NID officials chose the lowest figure of 1% to establish the fixed fee for the Low Income Rate Assistance Program, which provides the maximum benefit for low-income customers. Staff elected to use the federal poverty level as the income calculator, according to the staff report.

In order to qualify for the Low Income Rate Assistance Program, customers must show proof at least one person living in the household is enrolled in one or more of the following federal assistance programs: Medicaid/Medi-Cal for Families A&B, Supplemental Security Income; CARE, a discount program for electric and gas utility customers; or Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance.

Customers must file an application and will be notified within three weeks if they are approved for the program. The discount is retroactive to July 1 for customers who apply before Aug. 31. For more information, customers can call 530-273-6185.

The financial impact on the NID’s annual budget is uncertain, Close said. However, if 10% of NID’s customers qualify and apply for the program, the impact would be about $183,700 per year.

