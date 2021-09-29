Nevada County’s weekly COVID cases trending downward

Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake said in a Q&A Wednesday that the county’s weekly rate of new COVID-19 cases appears to be trending downward.

The county confirmed 193 new cases last week.

“And that’s our lowest weekly case rate in about eight weeks, so hopefully this is qualifying as a trend now,” said Blake.

However, Blake clarified, the county’s case rate is still “quite high.” According to the state Department of Public Health, as of Wednesday the county’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 residents is 19.2.

In comparison, Blake said Wednesday that a seven-day average of 10 or more cases per 100,000 would have put the county in the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, if it were still in place.





As a result, said Blake, officials continue to ask that people practice applicable “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” such as masking, distancing, and avoiding crowded places.

“But, as you know, we’re also very fortunate to have that pharmaceutical intervention,” said Blake. “We’re also working to help people get vaccinated who are not vaccinated yet.”

PFIZER BOOSTER DOSES

California is now cleared to follow federal recommendations that certain individuals be able to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a county news release states.

Individuals who should receive a booster are those aged 65 and older, long-term care residents, and people aged 50 to 64 with either underlying medical conditions or increased risk of social inequities, the release states.

Differentiating between “should” and “may consider,” the release lists those who “may consider” a booster as people aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, or aged 18 to 64 “at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their occupation or institutional setting.”

On the county Public Health department, Blake said Wednesday, “Our charge remains the same, and that is that we continue to work to vaccinate the unvaccinated.” Describing that effort as “slow and steady work,” Blake clarified that the department itself would not be offering boosters.

However, Blake noted, both Public Health’s online list of local vaccine providers , which includes pharmacies and medical providers, and the state system MyTurn list local providers offering the Pfizer booster.

Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, emphasized in the Q&A Wednesday that the recent recommendations only apply to those who received the Pfizer vaccine.

“For those who received the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are told that that data is under review and that there will be recommendations eventually,” said Trochet. “But, right now, the recommendations are only for the people who received the Pfizer vaccine as their initial vaccination against COVID-19.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com