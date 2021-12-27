Nevada County’s top 5 business stories of 2021

Western Nevada County businesses saw a great deal of change this year, from new names on Grass Valley and Nevada City storefronts to the closing of businesses with decades of history. The Union looks back at the top business news stories of 2021.

THE NATIONAL REOPENS

People enjoy drinks and conversation at the National Exchange Hotel’s bar and dining area.



After a lengthy renovation process, the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City reopened for business in May.

Sherry Villanueva, managing partner of Acme Hospitality, which owns and operates the National, said at the time that it was important to those working on the renovation for over two years to “dig into the ethos of the local community” as they did so, as well as try to keep “every corner” that they could from the original building.

Former Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the official opening, calling the occasion “an amazing time for Nevada City.” She added that the 165-year-old hotel is one of only two downtown Nevada City buildings continuing to operate in its original purpose.

LIFTING OF STATE TIER SYSTEM

After beginning the year in the purple — or most restrictive — tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system of COVID-19 restrictions, Nevada County was able to move into the red tier in March, followed by the orange tier in June — just before the state lifted the tier system altogether June 15.

Each of these changes meant that businesses and other entities were permitted to loosen their COVID-19 precautions to some extent. For example, moving from purple to red meant restaurants’ dine-in services went from being permitted outdoors only to a 25% capacity indoors — and the move to orange raised indoor capacity to 50%.

A new state public health order went into effect in June which removed capacity and physical distancing restrictions for all sectors previously listed in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, shifting instead to restricting only “mega events,” characterized by crowds of 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors.

People line up outside of Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin in June, after the theater opened for the first time in months. Tickets were available at the box office only during their first week of showings.



Among the local restaurants adjusting in June, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Grass Valley returned to full indoor and outdoor seating availability, and it “couldn’t have come at a better time,” said manager Tracy LaPierre at the time. Local theaters tackled reopening that month as well, with The Onyx in Nevada City offering small group screenings during the summer, and Sierra Theaters welcoming moviegoers back into the Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas.

LONGTIME LOCAL RESTAURANTS CLOSE

The community said farewell to multiple local restaurants in 2021.

Among these was Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley, which closed in March. After nearly 32 years, Paulette Rickard had said that it was “time to retire.”

“I’m just very appreciative of everything everyone in the community has done to help me support my kids, my grand kids, and I was happy to serve everyone,” said Rickard.

In Nevada City, New Moon Cafe closed in June. The restaurant’s co-owners, Peter Selaya and Buzz Crouch, had decided around two years before that they would sell the restaurant, said Crouch. He said the public had been “incredibly supportive for 23 years.”

“I’ve been cooking in town basically for 43 years,” said Selaya, who had previously worked with various local restaurants, on retiring. “So I’ve been here for a long time and just been a part of the community … and it’s time to step back.”

Just down the street from Selaya and Crouch, Ike’s Quarter Cafe closed Dec. 12, after nearly 21 years in business.

“I just want to send a big thank you to the community for supporting us all this year, and letting us live our dream restaurant,” said owner Ike Frazee.

NEW BUSINESSES IN TOWN

Downtown Grass Valley welcomed a few new businesses, including Lost and Found, New West Wine Co., and Evans Furniture Galleries.

Lost and Found co-owners Frank Callozzo and Micha Grainger, longtime friends, had sold at flea markets and “been in the resale culture of secondhand objects, thrifting, and vintage for a long time” before opening the shop’s doors on South Church Street in January, said Callozzo. The store has since moved to Mill Street.

New West Wine Co. owner John Seeger Gilman stands next to wine that he’s brought from all over the world to sell in Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel.



New West Wine Co. owner John Seeger Gilman said in May that his new wine shop on the ground floor of the Holbrooke Hotel would have a “synergistic” relationship with the hotel, both bringing the hotel’s guests an interesting experience and placing his shop in a location highly accessible to locals and visitors downtown.

Dutch Bros employees take customers’ orders while they wait in line in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.



Dutch Bros Coffee’s new Grass Valley location got off to a busy start in April, with customers filing into the chain coffee shop’s drive-thru as soon as it opened.

Some new businesses opened in Nevada City as well, including LJ Wellness Studio and collaborative business venture Mosh Posh Marketplace.

KMART CLOSES, TARGET ANNOUNCED

Kmart shoppers take advantage of the final day of sales in the final Kmart in the state — the Grass Valley Kmart.



After approximately 40 years in business, Grass Valley’s Kmart on McKnight Way closed Dec. 19.

In its final months of business, the store had become the last remaining Kmart in the state.

The store was in the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center, whose management confirmed in October that they had been in talks with Target for over a year — and that the retailer would be putting a store in the space formerly occupied by Kmart. The store is expected to open in 2022, according to Mesa Management.

Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar said in October that the upcoming arrival of a Target store could bring a “revitalization” to its commercial area, noting that many local residents currently travel to Auburn in order to go to Target.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com