Nevada County’s third free health clinic coming in July

More than 500 patients were treated during this 2015 free health clinic at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. This year’s event, which will take place in July on the campus of Nevada Union High School, is expected to draw roughly 1,000 patients who are uninsured or under-insured.

Photo courtesy of Mindy Oberne

The third Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic is set for July 15 through 17, 2022, at the Nevada Union High School campus. The clinic will provide free onsite medical, dental, vision, and supportive care. It is open to everyone, regardless of income or insurance status and no verification is required.

These clinics are made possible through the partnership of a local Host Committee and California CareForce. Since 2011, California CareForce’s mobile free clinics have served nearly 39,000 patients and provided over $15,000,000 worth of services throughout California.

In Nevada County, a 2015 clinic provided 559 patients with $245,935 of medical services, and a 2020 clinic provided 850 patients with $347,297 of medical services. With delays in medical care as a result of COVID-19 and a growing need within the community, the clinic anticipates treating roughly 1,000 patients.

The 2022 clinic has received more than half of its funding through individual donations made by Philip Vardara ($25,000) and Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis ($25,000) and in-kind donations from the Nevada Union Joint High School District, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Food Ministry, and United Way of Nevada County. The local Host Committee is currently seeking donations and sponsorships to fully fund the clinic. All donations received from the community will remain in Nevada County and be utilized for this and future clinics.

The largest components of the Clinic are the dental and vision services. The clinic relies on local professionals to provide medical services. The dental section consists of up to 30 dental chairs and is staffed by volunteer licensed dental professionals. It provides x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

The vision section is staffed by licensed optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and other vision professionals. It provides eye health checks, vision exams, and prescription eyeglasses made on-site, enabling patients to receive free regular or bifocal glasses in designer frames on the same day. The mobile vision lab can create up to 350 pairs of glasses per day.

For more information, contact, Philip Vardara, RN Host Committee Lead (Cell/Text: 530-613-2301 or pgvardara@me.com ) and Sarina Klein, California CareForce (916-749-4170 or Sarina@californiacareforce.org ).