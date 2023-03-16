Submitted to The Union

With concerns raised by County staff, the Grand Jury, and two whistleblowers, and to ensure that taxpayer funds were expended appropriately, Nevada County engaged the forensic audit team of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP to inspect the records of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County for two recent County contracts. After extensive interviews, documentation collection and analysis over several months, no evidence of misappropriation of funds was revealed in either contract.