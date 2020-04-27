Nevada County’s ‘Letter from a librarian’ program connects with those at home

The Nevada County Community Library is announcing a brand new, old fashioned way to connect with patrons during the current building closure. Librarians have started a letter writing campaign to reach those who may be unable to gather virtually with others.

“We wanted to give people who may be feeling isolated a little something to brighten their day. Who doesn’t love getting a nice letter in the mail?” said Rachel Tucker, branch manager at the Grass Valley Library.

Staff at the Nevada County Community Library will be answering up to 100 letters or related emails before May 20 with a friendly response and, if requested, a small piece of art. Those who wish to participate can mail a letter to the Madelyn Helling Library. Each letter should include the letter writer’s age, mailing address, activities they enjoy and have been participating in during shelter in place. They should also include their favorite book or type of book, any questions for the librarian, and whether they would like to receive a piece of artwork. Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. Letters can be mailed to:

Letter from a Librarian, Attn: Sydney Joyce, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, CA, 95959.

Participants can also call program coordinator Sydney Joyce to sign up for a letter at 530-470-2747 or fill out a Google form request at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBiceBBmrK1vRIzGhQUTwsQaWE-KyQNB_428j9PO4ALRZSEw/viewform.

For more information on this and other virtual library programs, visit http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/Calendar or call 530-470-2747.