Nevada County’s iconic hotels now open

Elias Funez
  

For the first time in three years, both Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel and Nevada City’s National Exchange Hotel are open for business, including their iconic dining and drinking venues which have undergone extensive upgrades such as at the Holbrooke’s Golden Gate Saloon (pictured).
Photo: Elias Funez
Sisters Andrea and Stephanie Szabo take a seat at the National Exchange Hotel’s remodeled bar Saturday evening. The bar and dining at the National are currently available on a reservation basis to help keep in compliance with coronavirus regulations.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nancy Morris and Forence Lefrancois enjoy drinks in front of the iron doors of the Holbrooke Hotel’s Golden Gate Saloon on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy drinks and conversation Saturday at the National Exchange Hotel’s bar and dining area.
Photo: Elias Funez
A sign at the National’s bar lets people know about karaoke’s future.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy drinks and conversation with one another Saturday evening at the National Hotel’s bar, now open by reservation.
Photo: Elias Funez
Doug and Mia Clark from Grass Valley enjoy drinks at the National on Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez

