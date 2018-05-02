Nevada County’s Fire Safe Council, Office of Emergency Services wildfire preparedness day

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has teamed up with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services to help our community prepare for wildfire.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, Saturday, will have a live fire demonstration by a fire retardant foam and gel company, Firewise Communities exhibits, local vegetation management contractors, American Red Cross, an insurance disaster relief trailer and Pacific Gas & Electric's vegetation management team. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

Collaborating with the Kiwanis Kids Safety Carnival this year, there will be plenty of free children's activities, including bounce houses and crafts. The Grass Valley Police Department will host its new pedal carts to educate the public about the hazards of impaired driving. Live music by The Public Safety band and free hot dogs sponsored by Suburban Propane will entice families to stay and enjoy the many offerings and vendor exhibits throughout the afternoon.

There will also be free pet microchipping (while supplies last) sponsored by Gary and Sherry Mason with ReMax Performance real estate in partnership with the local Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team. All pets must either be in a containment carrier, or on a leash and under the owners' control at all times. Pets will be taken inside a trailer for implanting the device. Owners are asked to stay and hold their pet while the quick procedure is completed. The entire procedure should take no more than 5-10 minutes including the necessary registration documents.

Wildfire season is upon us and the community is urged to actively prepare for emergency evacuation as well as implement and maintain a minimum of 100 feet defensible space around homes and other structures.

To learn more about how to make your own home safer from wildfire, contact the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County online at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com or call 530-272-1122.

Source: The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County