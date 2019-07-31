Nevada County’s fire agencies considering merger

“The fire services in Nevada County are in crisis mode.”

That’s the first line — and main point — of a 24-page report proposing the merger of fire agencies in the unincorporated county into one over-arching Western Nevada County Fire District.

“We are in crisis mode,” said Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner. “We are so far under-staffed — we have to do something.”

Consolidation — or, as Turner prefers, “reorganization” — of the county’s multiple fire agencies has been an issue for decades. Nevada County Consolidated is itself the product of multiple mergers between 1991 and 2003.

Over the years — most recently in 2014 — moves to further merge fire districts have stalled out for varying reasons. But now, with devastating mega-fires seeming to be the new norm, ensuring adequate firefighting resources has assumed a new urgency.

Western Nevada County Fire District might be the most ambitious proposal yet, with Consolidated, Penn Valley, Higgins, North San Juan, Ophir Hill, Peardale-Chicago Park, Rough and Ready and Washington all agreeing to move forward with the discussion.

Turner is chairing a working subcommittee formed in May that was tasked with looking at the alignment of the fire districts, revenue models and taxing options.

While there are still a number of details to be hashed out, county residents could see a proposed funding mechanism for Western Nevada County Fire District on the November 2020 ballot.

“The reorganization itself does not need to go to a public vote,” noted Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner, as those decisions will be up to each district’s board of directors.

“The bigger piece is the funding mechanism,” Wagner said, explaining that a “yes” vote would negate individual fire district assessments. “It really hinges on that.”

Minimum standards

According to Turner, National Fire Protection Agency standards recommend 15 personnel at a working residential fire.

“People have to realize, some of the fire agencies (in the county) are predominantly volunteer,” he said, adding that the agencies working together and using all their on-duty resources currently can only muster 17 personnel.

“We’re really at a deficit,” Turner said. “We have no depth in coverage.”

The proposed new district would staff the 13 fire stations within the eight districts — which currently have volunteer or one to two paid staff — with three or four paid firefighters per day. That is the bare minimum needed, proponents argue.

“The public wants a higher level of fire protection,” Turner said.

“Our population is not growing that much, but our call volume is going up,” Wagner noted. “We have more elderly, more retirees, more demand for ambulance services, more transport for specialty care.”

From Wagner’s perspective, by sharing administrative and supply costs, money could be reallocated to putting more boots on the ground.

“Every now and then, we get enough calls that we don’t have the engines available to respond,” Wagner said, meaning local fire districts have to rely on neighboring agencies and even those from out of state.

The county agencies’ ability to respond to the McCourtney and Lobo fires in 2017 is a perfect example, Turner said, recalling that initially there were only a half-dozen engines available.

The hope is to get to 41 personnel on duty per day, up from 17, so that the agency could handle two simultaneous incidents with resources in reserve.

The unfortunate truth, Turner said, is that current staffing levels probably mean a future loss of life.

Details

According to Turner, the reorganization is all about figuring out a better way to serve constituents.

Wagner agrees.

“For long-term survival, we need to get cleaner, leaner, more efficient,” he said.

The revamped fire district would operate 13 fire stations staffed full-time with three or four personnel assigned to each engine company. With about 80% of calls for service being medical in nature, staffing all stations with firefighter-paramedics would be a huge forward step.

Both Turner and Wagner note there are still a lot of details to be hashed out and discussions are still in the very early stages.

“We will identify what administrative services are needed,” Turner said.

With eight current fire chiefs, some might transition into other positions and some might be looking to retire within three to five years, with their positions eliminated through attrition.

Grass Valley and Nevada City’s fire departments, which recently entered a service-sharing pilot program, are not in the mix for the new fire district for a variety of issues. But Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron has been attending the meetings and looking at collaboration options, Turner said.

Some of the smaller fire districts, which rely partially or heavily on their volunteers, are proceeding cautiously.

In 2014, Ophir Hill Fire Protection District, which serves the area around Cedar Ridge off Highway 174, opted out of merger talks. This time around, the district board is “definitely interested,” said Chief Robb Rothenberger.

“We haven’t fully committed, per se,” he said. “We’ll be a part of the discussion. Our board feels there are still a lot of questions to be answered.”

Additional staffing would be a benefit, Rothenberger said.

But his concern is in how to retain his district’s strong core of volunteers.

North San Juan Fire Chief Jason Flores expressed similar worries, noting that having only three paid staff on the Ridge is not enough if they can’t rely on additional volunteer personnel.

Too, Flores said, “I like the tightness of community folks serving the community — locals working for locals.”

According to Turner, volunteers are a critical part of fire services in the county, and the plan for the new district will recognize that through the development of a tiered system for volunteers. At the lowest level would be ancillary functions like public outreach, vegetation management, community events and administrative support. The highest level would be volunteers who have met the state and federal requirements in training and certification and who could supplement on-duty staffing.

Western Nevada County Fire District report by The Union on Scribd

Next steps

The working group — which includes Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman, Supervisors Dan Miller and Sue Hoek, and Local Agency Formation Commission Executive Director SR Jones — will continue to meet monthly and hold discussions with the fire chiefs, Turner said.

“We’re still identifying areas that need additional research, evaluating finances, equipment and staffing levels,” he said.

What could be a big sticking point is cost. The report issued by the subcommittee noted the eight fire agencies have a combined total budget of approximately $13.5 million, funded by mechanisms that include property taxes, special assessments and service charge.

The proposed Western Nevada County Fire District would need an estimated budget of $23 million, the report stated.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Wagner said. “No one wants to pay more taxes.”

A third party will be brought in to evaluate what financial commitment the county’s residents are willing to support, Turner said.

“It goes back to, what do the taxpayers want?” he said.

