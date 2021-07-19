Nevada County’s employment rate ranks 12th in state

With a 5.9% unemployment rate, Nevada County ranked 12th out of the state’s 58 counties in employment rate last month, according to the latest data released by the state Employment Development Department.

The data shows a slight increase in the county’s unemployment rate from the previous two months — 5.8% and 5.4% in April and May, respectively.

Statewide, according to a Friday news release from the Employment Development Department, the June unemployment rate was 7.7%. The state’s current situation was described as “nearly half of the 14.1 hit just one year ago, but is still 3.4 percentage points above the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020.”

The county has seen a similar trajectory from one year ago, dropping to last month’s 5.9% unemployment rate from the 11.2% reached in June 2020.

‘INCREASED TOURISM’

“Leisure and hospitality … continued to have the state’s largest month-over increase for the fifth consecutive month, thanks to restaurants hiring and increased tourism,” said the Employment Development Department in its release, going on to note that the “Other Services” category also performed well statewide, with increases in personal and laundry services.





“Other Services” is an employment category under private services which includes industries such as automotive, electronic, and other repair and maintenance; personal care, dry cleaning and laundry services; and religious, civic, and social organizations.

Following the pattern seen statewide, the leisure and hospitality and “Other Services” categories in Nevada County saw some of the highest increases in employment from May to June — although in reverse order, with “Other Services” taking the top spot with an 11.2% increase and leisure and hospitality following with a 10% increase.

As of June, according to the state’s data, the “Other Services” category in Nevada County employs 1,780 people, and over 3,950 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality category.

Sherry Villanueva, managing partner with Acme Hospitality, which owns and operates the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley and National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, said through a spokesperson Monday that the National has hired 95 people.

The National reopened in May after a renovation which spanned over two years, and according to Villanueva, both hotels are still actively hiring more employees across every job title.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com