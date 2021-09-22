Nevada County’s COVID cases trending downward

Nevada County got some good news on Wednesday.

“A spot of good news is that we do seem to be trending downward,” said Ryan Gruver, Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services, on cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In a Q&A Wednesday, Gruver noted that the county recorded 231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week.

“That’s still a lot of cases, but a lot better than where we were,” he said.

The previous week had seen over 300 new cases, and the three weeks before that had each seen over 350 new cases. According to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard, 527 new cases were recorded the week of Aug. 9.





Gruver explained the rough timeline of a COVID-19 surge, stating that “a couple (of) weeks” typically pass between a surge in cases and a resulting surge in hospitalizations.

Nevada County saw this occur, said Gruver, with countywide hospitalizations rising to around 30 and having “improved somewhat since then.”

County hospitalizations peaked for this year at 32 on Aug. 25, according to state data, and had dropped to 20 as of Tuesday.

A similar amount of time typically passes between a given surge in hospitalizations and recorded deaths, according to Gruver. Of the 92 total COVID-19 deaths recorded in Nevada County since the beginning of the pandemic, 17 deaths have been recorded since Aug. 5.

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said Wednesday that over 113,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county, stating that this has translated to over 60% of eligible residents being fully vaccinated and over 70% having received at least one dose.

“In the midst of all this, even though numbers are trending in a good direction, we still have a high level of virus in our community, so immunizations … and mask wearing and distancing, are primary public health measures for preventing the spread of this virus,” said Kellermann.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com