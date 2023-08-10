Nevada County Youth Commission

Those involved in the creation of Nevada County’s Youth Commission hold up their proclamations from the County during a recent Board of Supervisor’s meeting. The 14 youth commission founders pictured include; Lily Boey, Shaun Chilton, Zuleyka Deniz, Ari Funk, Tommy Gruver, Alex Hubbert, Adam Lee, Daniel Malugani, Justin Mettler, Hailey Metzger, Sam Ove, Anni Picken, Mackenzie Rist, Ahna Taliaferro-Watson.

 Courtesy Photo

Nevada City, CA – Nevada County is the first rural county and the eighth in California to create a local Youth Commission. The Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the group Aug. 8.

The Nevada County Youth Commission will fight to overcome adolescent social issues, unite our youth, and assist the Board of Supervisors in creating beneficial progressive policies.