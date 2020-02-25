Nevada County youth activists to host Thursday event on climate change

Nevada County youth “eco activists” from the Sunrise Movement will speak and present two short films at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Universalist Unitarian Church, located at 246 S. Church Street in Grass Valley. The Sunrise Movement is a nationwide organization working to elect strong “environmental protectors” and promote the Green New Deal, a program designed to quickly transition to sustainable energy while providing millions of much needed jobs. The event is free and all are welcome.