Nevada County youth activists to host Thursday event on climate change
Submitted by Joyce Banzhaf
Nevada County youth “eco activists” from the Sunrise Movement will speak and present two short films at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Universalist Unitarian Church, located at 246 S. Church Street in Grass Valley. The Sunrise Movement is a nationwide organization working to elect strong “environmental protectors” and promote the Green New Deal, a program designed to quickly transition to sustainable energy while providing millions of much needed jobs. The event is free and all are welcome.
