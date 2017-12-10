Nevada County wreck: Northbound lane blocked at Highway 49, Running M Drive

UPDATE at 2:32 p.m.:

Vehicles involved in the wreck are cleared from the highway, though northbound traffic remains slowed.

UPDATE at 2:02 p.m.:

Authorities say the road has been cleared.

Initially posted:

A Sunday afternoon wreck at Highway 49 and Running M Drive has stalled traffic in both directions, Caltrans states.

Recommended Stories For You

The collision, involving a gray minivan, a blue Hyundai and a silver Dodge pickup, happened around 1:40 p.m. The northbound lane is blocked, and northbound traffic is backed up to Higgins Corner, the California Highway Patrol states.

Southbound traffic is slowed near the wreck, but appears normal just south of it, a Caltrans map shows.