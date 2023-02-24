Woods Riders

 Doug McCaleb

The second annual Nevada County Woods Riders (NCWR) Awards Banquet / Meeting was held in Nevada City on February 1.

Besides enjoying the trails and back roads of Nevada, Placer and El Dorado Counties and the surrounding Sierra mountain forests and the vast Nevada deserts, the NCWR is very involved in promoting responsible trail use, advocates off-road vehicle OHV access rights and fosters trail improvement programs with the Tahoe National Forest Service. They are a charter member of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) and District 36, the AMA’s regional motorcycle competition arm.