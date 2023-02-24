The second annual Nevada County Woods Riders (NCWR) Awards Banquet / Meeting was held in Nevada City on February 1.
Besides enjoying the trails and back roads of Nevada, Placer and El Dorado Counties and the surrounding Sierra mountain forests and the vast Nevada deserts, the NCWR is very involved in promoting responsible trail use, advocates off-road vehicle OHV access rights and fosters trail improvement programs with the Tahoe National Forest Service. They are a charter member of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) and District 36, the AMA’s regional motorcycle competition arm.
The club works very closely with the National Forest Service, helping to maintain existing trails by clearing overgrowth and fallen trees and laying out and clearing new trails. They also work with equestrian clubs in helping clear fallen trees on the trails that run through the existing OHV trails in Nevada County. By helping the equestrians we also help the bicycle riders who also use the equestrian trails.
NCWR also works very closely with Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship which is a nonprofit that builds and maintains hundreds of miles of trails in the Sierra Nevada. They are also working on a project called Connected Communities. There are a lot of small communities in the Sierra Nevada that suffered greatly when logging in those communities all but disappeared. This project will connect fifteen of these communities by creating multiuse, single track trails to and through each of them. When this project is complete it will add an additional six hundred miles of trails. The club easily donates 1000 plus hours per year to the Forest Service and many additional hours to the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship. The special part of the clubs volunteer work is The Forest Service and the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship receive funds from the Government based on an hourly rate for the volunteer hours, a huge win for everyone.
The club has been drawing increased attention from other clubs and organizations from a regional to the national level, because of its success in working hand in hand with the US Forest Service and other local groups and organizations that have a shared interest in what happens in the forest. There are few if any other clubs who have this kind of success and commitment and other clubs and organizations want to know how the club does it, well one thing is certain it has taken years of hard work, flexibility and continued commitment is a key.
This meeting drew some 200 members and family, and featured a range of speakers from the California OHV, U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest, and Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship.
Awards were given out to members for reaching twenty-plus and forty-plus hours of volunteer service for 2022. Special Service Award and Volunteer of the Year awards were presented to two of the NCWR club members by the AMA, along with a few surprise awards and gifts.
One of the big surprises of the evening was that NCWR presented a check for $5000 to Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship to help in their continued efforts to create trail systems in the Sierra Nevada.