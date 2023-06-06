Kathy Cahill

Kathy Cahill will be Nevada County’s new Public Health Director beginning July 10.

 Courtesy Photo

Nevada County is excited to welcome Kathy Cahill as Public Health Director starting July 10th.

Cahill will lead Nevada County’s Public Health Department, working alongside Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke and overseeing a team of 43 staff. Nevada County Public Health is a small but mighty department and is among the smallest communities in California to be nationally accredited (the mark of excellence in Public Health). Public Health serves as a connecter and convener, working with emergency services agencies to prepare for and respond to disasters, working with the local healthcare sector and community-based organizations to promote community health, and much more.